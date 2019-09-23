General Hospital spoilers: Is this the end for Shiloh?

General Hospital spoilers reveal the end may be near for Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) as this week’s video promo focuses specifically on him. As the show left Friday, viewers learned he had escaped when Chase (Josh Swickard) reported the news to a stunned Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Last week, news broke that Shiloh was leaving General Hospital. Coby Ryan McLaughlin confirmed the news on his Instagram story, but nothing else has been said about his exit. There are no details on if he finished taping or when his final airdate will be.

Given the latest General Hospital spoilers, it looks like Shiloh may be a dead man walking. This week, he will be front and center.

Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) is caught off guard when she is pulled over by a policeman. Unfortunately, things aren’t what they seem as Shiloh is the man in the uniform. It looks like he jacks her car and leaves her stranded, which is the best-case scenario since he could have easily killed her.

In the General Hospital spoiler video, the final scene is a gun firing. It implies that someone finally puts an end to Shiloh and his reign of terror on Port Charles. While his demise is good news, the whodunit storyline is ripe. There are so many suspects and usually, it is the last one suspected who is the actual culprit.

Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) has already put Jason on notice. If anything happens to Shiloh, he is the number one suspect. Of course, just minutes later, the prisoner goes missing. While it would be easy to believe Jason took him out, that is likely not the case.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Peter (Wes Ramsey), and Chase (Josh Swickard) are all Port Charles residents who would want Shiloh gone. General Hospital viewers saw Peter ask if it was done in the video, so is he the one who gets the job done?

