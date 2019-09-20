General Hospital spoilers for next week: Bobbie’s in trouble, Brad apologizes, and Carly goes to GH

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise that plenty of turbulence hits Port Charles as fan faves are tested to their limits, including one nervous Nellie who appears to have a change of heart!

What in the world does loveable Brad (Parry Shen) do next? Let’s find out how he manages to wriggle out of his latest mess while another con man may not be so lucky.

The Haunted Star has been the scene of mucho action in the last few days. First, Laura (Genie Francis) busted Lulu (Emme Rylan) having sex, then she busted Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) trespassing.

So what business does Sam (Kelly Monaco) need to take care of on the infamous barge? You will never guess what brings Fair Samantha to the water’s edge.

Meanwhile, someone else must contend with unexpected action on the water. Chase (Josh Swickard) must take his handsome self and his badge, to the docks to investigate a mysterious matter.

Is Brad finally busted for all of his shenanigans? There are a lot of them, so expect a line to form to the left. He does issue an apology for one of his bad choices. Again, he’s made a lot so this could mean coming clean to Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) for trying to push her to her death or perhaps spilling the beans to Lucas (Ryan Carnes) about lying about their baby.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that not one, but two, Port Charles damsels could be in danger. What happens to Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and what mess does Sam get stuck in?

Meanwhile, two of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) baby mamas are front and center but for very different reasons. It’s time for a very pregnant Carly (Laura Wright) to go to General Hospital!

And, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) is having kittens. Wait, it’s not what it sounds like. Olivia is not having a good week, as she is very concerned about a certain turn of events she wants to have total control over.

Will she get her way?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your General Hospital news alerts!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.