General Hospital spoilers: Cynthia Watros start date as Nina revealed

General Hospital announced Michelle Stafford’s replacement as Nina back in April. Cynthia Watros won the role and will debut as the vixen in Port Charles soon.

Currently, Nina is living her best life as a mom to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), though viewers know that is a con being run by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Aside from that, General Hospital fans learned that Crimson was bought out by none other than Jax (Ingo Rademacher). Things are about to get interesting!

During the Nurses Ball, General Hospital teased a possible Nina/Jax pairing, and, honestly, it might be a really good thing. Unfortunately, Michelle Stafford will be exiting the role of Nina to return to The Young and the Restless and will not be around to see the potential pairing through.

Yesterday, Ingo Rademacher shared a photo on Instagram revealing that he had been doing press with Cynthia Watros earlier in the day but neglected to take a photo with her. He also mentioned that she would step into the role of Nina on Monday, June 3. With that in mind, Watros will likely debut as the new Nina at some point in mid to late June.

Typically, General Hospital tapes two to four weeks in advance. This allows for vacation time and leaves to refresh the actors who spend a lot of time working in order to have five new episodes a week.

Given the comment about press with Cynthia Watros, Ingo Rademacher hinted that the hints dropped during the Nurses Ball were likely foreshadowing what is to come. Now that viewers know that Nina and Jax will be working closely together, there are plenty of questions about what will happen next.

The fake daughter storyline is still happening. Will that be the revelation that sends Nina straight into the arms of a handsome and waiting Jax?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.