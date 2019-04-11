General Hospital news: Cynthia Watros in as Nina after Michelle Stafford exits

Daytime Emmy winner Cynthia Watros has just been announced as the new Nina on General Hospital. She takes over for Michelle Stafford who left the show to reprise her role as Phyllis on The Young and the Restless.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Watros is the choice to play Nina Reeves after the departure of Stafford next month. Watros played Libby Smith on the series Lost from 2005 until 2010 and appeared on The Drew Carey Show, Grey’s Anatomy, and Desperate Housewives.

Executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed the news, tweeting, “a bittersweet day. I love @TheRealStafford and wish her all the best. I’m also really excited about @watroswatros joining the #GH family and continuing Nina’s legacy. @GeneralHospital”

It’s a bittersweet day. I love @TheRealStafford and wish her all the best. I’m also really excited about @watroswatros joining the #GH family and continuing Nina’s legacy. @GeneralHospital https://t.co/A38aIIwGZ1 — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) April 11, 2019

Guiding Light fans will recognize Watros from her stint as Annie Dutton. She won a Daytime Emmy award for her portrayal of a nut case who went up against beloved daytime super couple Josh (Robert Newman) and Reva (Kim Zimmer).

There are no details about her debut air date on GH although by all indications it will be after the Nurses Ball plays out on May 16.

Watros will be playing opposite Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and it will be interesting to see what chemistry sparks between these two veteran actors. At this time Nina is on the front burner with a sizzling story regarding her long lost daughter and a con man of an ex-husband.

Valentin claims that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is Nina’s daughter, all grown up. Nina’s back story includes a years’ long coma, and when she first appeared on General Hospital, she was quite addled from all that beauty rest.

These days, Nina seems to be quite with it, with the exception of course of recognizing her own flesh and blood, as well as a slick con under her nose.

Welcome to General Hospital Cynthia, it is great to have you back in daytime!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.