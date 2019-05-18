General Hospital speculation: Will Jax and Nina be paired up?

General Hospital had a lot going on in Friday’s episode with the Nurses Ball red carpet arrivals. From Port Charles’ best dressed to snide remarks from Nina (Michelle Stafford), there were several moments that made the show memorable.

Is there a foreshadowed pairing that the General Hospital writers delivered in a nice package? Nina’s reaction to Jax (Ingo Rademacher) was most embarrassing, especially given that she is supposed to be so in love with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Viewers know that Valentin worked his magic to make sure Nina fell back in love with him. He went to great lengths to deceive his soon-to-be-bride and it is only a matter of time before his world comes crashing down.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is not her daughter and as more people find out the truth, the less protected Valentin becomes. When it all crashes down, Nina will be left picking up the pieces by herself.

Jax is in Port Charles indefinitely. He returned because of Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) death, but General Hospital fans believed there was more to the story. The good-looking Aussie has something up his sleeve for sure.

Could a “Jina” (Jax and Nina) pairing be in the works? Her babbling and shy reaction to meeting him could be something in the making. When everything crashes down around her, Jax is the perfect prince to rescue Nina as a damsel in distress.

Keep in mind that Michelle Stafford has likely stopped filming scenes as Nina and will be moving back to The Young and the Restless. Cynthia Watros was cast in her place and seeing her work opposite Ingo Rademacher could induce fireworks.

At the moment, Nina has morphed into quite the interesting character. She is a tad momzilla and it is affecting several of the people in Port Charles. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was fired and now, she is making sure that she stays away from Michael (Chad Duell). Even her comments on the red carpet were off.

Do you think that a Nina/Jax pairing would work?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.