When does Michelle Stafford start on The Young and the Restless?

Michelle Stafford returning to her role as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless was shocking when news broke several weeks ago.

There was some uncertainty about how things would go down, especially with Gina Tognoni in the role of Phyllis and Stafford’s role as Nina on General Hospital.

While details haven’t been shared with viewers, there have been some clues about how and when the changes would take place. Within the next few weeks, everything should be ironed out and Michelle Stafford will be back in Genoa City in the role she vacated.

Right now, The Young and the Restless viewers know that Gina Tognoni wrapped up her stint as Phyllis Summers. The cast and crew had a farewell party for her, some of which was documented on social media.

Given that soaps tape at the very least a few weeks in advance, Gina will remain the face of Phyllis for a little while longer.

The same thing goes for Michelle Stafford and her role as Nina on General Hospital. Her contract was said to be up in May, so it is unclear if it ends at the end of the month or if it has already ended.

Stafford was seen with Cynthia Watros (the new Nina) recently, sparking speculation she already wrapped taping at General Hospital.

It is likely Michelle Stafford will start taping The Young and the Restless soon if she hasn’t already. The estimation for her arrival on the screen is sometime in July, which would be around eight weeks from now.

This means she could even begin taping at the end of this month and still appear at the beginning of July without incident, depending on how far in advance the soap is taping these days.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.