General Hospital spoilers: Ava is going to have the ‘sweetest revenge’

General Hospital spoilers reveal that January is going to be big. The first batch of shows this year have given viewers plenty to talk about.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) bursting through the doors at Wyndemere was enough to send shockwaves through the would-be wedding. He was carrying the damsel in distress, Ava Jerome (Maura West), who fans believed may have been pushed to her death by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Not only did Nikolas reveal he was alive, but he also revealed that Valentin isn’t a true Cassadine. He was not the son of Mikkos, but he is the bastard son of Helena (Constance Towers). Nikolas is set on taking back everything that is his but will Valentin leave before he has the chance to go toe-to-toe with the prince?

Ava announced she was planning to marry Nikolas in a shocking turn of events. In the General Hospital promo, Ava is seen telling Julian (William deVry) that she is going to get the “sweetest revenge.” It is about time she gets a win after all of the loss she has been dealt over the last year.

There are many more secrets that need to be unveiled, one of which is the true identity of Wiley. When will Michael (Chad Duell) finally be reunited with his son?

General Hospital viewers hope it is sooner rather than later. He has been dealt a tough hand in life and with things going well with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), it is time the Quartermaine/Corinthos son catches a small break.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) asks Jason (Steve Burton) if he or Sonny (Maurice Benard) have made any enemies. Talk about the business hasn’t been front and center in a while, but it looks like that may change going forward.

Jason has to stay away from Sam (Kelly Monaco) and that is going to cause issues. What could these two be up against this time?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.