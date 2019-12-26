General Hospital spoilers: 2020 preview reveals Port Charles’ secrets are coming out

General Hospital spoilers promise that 2020 will be a year of reveals. Could some of those long-overdue answers be just around the corner?

Viewers have been waiting for Michael (Chad Duell) to learn that Wiley is actually his son Jonah. There have been hints it was coming, but the wait has some General Hospital viewers getting a bit antsy.

With Lucas (Ryan Carnes) hanging in the balance between life and death, will Brad (Parry Shen) crack under pressure? Nelle (Chloe Lanier) has been making more appearances, which is what sparked speculation that the truth about Wiley/Jonah was close to coming out.

It looks like Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is going to be exposed in the coming weeks as well. Carly (Laura Wright) needs Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to wrap things up.

Her marriage is suffering, and Jason (Steve Burton) knows something is up. The closer he gets to the truth, the more Carly has at stake.

One of the scenes in the General Hospital video show Laura (Genie Francis) acting stunned. It is likely the Nikolas revelation, although it could be many other things as well.

Laura has been working to help find the codicil, so Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) would lose the claim to the Cassadine home and fortune.

Ava (Maura West) has the upper hand when it comes to the codicil. Helena’s (Constance Towers) portrait burned, but Nikolas and Valentin know that she kept the most important part.

When Valentin corners Ava and grabs her, what happens in response is something that can’t be missed.

The next several weeks are going to set up General Hospital for February sweeps. November sweeps brought home Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), but what will the writers have in store for viewers in the year to come?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.