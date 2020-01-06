Is Valentin leaving General Hospital? Don’t count the villain out just yet

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is in a jam on General Hospital. Will he be leaving the show following the shocking revelation that Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is alive?

General Hospital viewers want to know if Valentin is leaving. Will he exit the ABC soap now that his entire life is at stake? Don’t count him out that fast! After all, everyone knows Valentin can stay one step ahead most times.

A lot has happened over the last several months. Valentin’s part in the Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) mother/daughter scandal has been exposed.

While he denied any involvement, and his co-conspirators backed his claim, his lady love knows better. Nina knows he is the one who doctored the DNA test, which is something she has been keeping secret over the last several episodes.

Nikolas being alive clears Valentin of the suspicion of murder that he has been hounded about for the last several years. While it is true that he did shoot the prince, he did not kill him. Nikolas has been hiding out and trying to get back what was taken.

The most recent episode of General Hospital revealed that Nikolas is alive to around a dozen people. In attendance at the wedding were Laura (Genie Francis), Lulu (Emme Rylan), Liesel (Kathleen Gati), Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry), Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) among others.

Facing the loss of his fortune, home, and soon-to-be-bride, Valentin has a lot to consider. Some General Hospital fans are wondering if he will be exiting Port Charles in the coming weeks. At this point, no information has been revealed that would indicate his immediate exit.

It looks like Valentin will remain in town for a while at the very least. There is a lot to unpack, especially his crime of attempted murder against Ava (Maura West).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.