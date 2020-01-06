General Hospital spoilers: Nina reveals she knew about Nikolas and Port Charles is shocked by his return

General Hospital fans have been waiting for today for months.

After Friday’s cliffhanger where Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) came pounding through the doors at Wyndemere with Ava (Maura West) in his arms, many viewers have been counting down the hours until the show would return.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) thought he put an end to Ava when he threw her off the balcony of the castle. General Hospital viewers wondered if the eternally wounded woman would be killed off, or if she would have a trick up her sleeve. Luckily for her, Nikolas was there to save her and some fans are already hoping for another round of Nava.

On today’s episode of General Hospital, Nina (Cynthia Watros) reveals she knew it was Nikolas all along. She had pieced it all together following the discovery of the Cassadine ring in the room with Ava and her claims about Nikolas’ “ghost.” Nina is no one’s fool, this she has proved over and over again.

Both Laura (Genie Francis) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) will be shocked to see Nikolas alive and carrying Ava into the would-be wedding. Instantly, Valentin is implicated, but that isn’t who was behind all of this. When they learn that Nikolas has been orchestrating all of this while his son is believing his father is dead, there will be a lot of questions.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is going to question where Nikolas has been all of these years when she talks to Peter (Wes Ramsey). Surely he doesn’t know, or does he?

Remember, Nikolas is the one who stole Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) from protective custody and recently helped her escape from prison, so are the two connected? Anything is possible where Peter is concerned these days.

How will Nikolas’ reintroduction to Port Charles go down? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.