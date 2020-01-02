Is Maura West leaving General Hospital? Is Ava dead?

Maura West has become one of the best female villains on General Hospital. One minute you’re rooting for her, and the next, she is putting a devious plan into motion.

After watching the most recent General Hospital episode, viewers are wondering if Maura West is leaving the show and if Ava is dead.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) threw her over the edge of Wyndemere, leading to speculation she will fall to her death. He came up with the perfect scenario with her recent mental breakdown and the amount she had to drink while waiting on his wedding to Nina (Cynthia Watros).

It appears that Ava will not die from her fall. While it looked dangerous and tomorrow’s previews don’t include seeing her at all, next week, there are indications she will be back on screen. Could someone be around to save her following the dangerous fall?

Things in Port Charles are going to pick up, especially with the truth about Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) coming out shortly. Will he be the one who saved Ava from Valentin’s attempt at murdering her?

The two have a sordid past, but sticking it to Valentin is something they can both agree on.

Ava isn’t dead, but how badly she will be hurt remains to be seen. Her relationship with the people of Port Charles isn’t great, though she does have her brother Julian (William deVry) on her side.

It does appear that she will pull through the incident, though, leading to speculation she may get the revenge she has been seeking.

With 2020 revelations being the theme for General Hospital, the town is in for several surprises as February sweeps get closer and closer. Maura West has won several viewers over as Ava Jerome, and seeing her go would be devastating.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.