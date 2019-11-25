Days of our Lives: Stephen Nichols returns this week but is Steve Johnson back as well?

Stephen Nichols is back on Days of our Lives this week. It is the return fans have been waiting for since it was revealed last spring that the actor was on set and filming again.

Days spoilers for the week revealed that Stephen’s first airdate is Wednesday, November 27 — just in time for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Details of his return are, of course, being kept under wraps. However, the actor has teased big plans are ahead for him on the soap opera.

The last time viewers saw Steve Johnson, he had his eyesight restored, but he also landed in big trouble with the law. Steve has been in jail for espionage after it was discovered the new bionic eye that Stefan (Brandon Barash) got him was used to record secure documents.

Steve’s return to Salem is going to have an impact on several residents. His brother, Jack (Matthew Ashford), is furious at Steve, especially since the latter did not reach out when their sister, Adrienne (Judi Evans), died. Jack is definitely going to have words for his big bro.

Then there is his ex-wife Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) newfound romance with Justin (Wally Kurth). Steve isn’t going to be happy his “sweetness” is dating his dead sister’s husband. Of course, he will only feel that way if he returns as Steve Johnson. What if the man with Steve’s face has no recollection of his past life in Salem?

Stephen’s highly anticipated return may bring a man that looks like Steve Johnson to Salem, but that doesn’t mean it is him. Yes, the storyline was just done with Jack, so it would be redundant. There has to be more to the story, though, than Steve simply strolling back into town or an amnesiac with his face.

Stephen Nichols may be returning to Days of our Lives this week, but what character is he playing? The NBC soap opera has only confirmed that the actor is back not that his infamous alter ego is returning too. It is assumed that if Stephen is back, so is Steve. However, since the time jump, Days has proven fans should never make assumptions.

There has been an awful lot of talk about Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) recently on the daytime drama. Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has been talking to a mystery man she calls “Steffy.” Stefano’s son, Chad (Billy Flynn), has been communicating electronically with his father and has finally secured an in-person meeting.

Could it be that Stephen Nichols’ return is somehow connected to all the recent talk of Stefano? Perhaps Dr. Rolf (William Utay) brainwashed Steve to think he is Stefano. The mad scientist has done it before. He is the reason Hope thinks she is Princess Gina. It sounds crazy, and out there, which is kind of fitting for the NBC soap opera.

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.