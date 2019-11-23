Days of our Lives spoilers: Eric learns the truth and Chad meets with ‘Stefano’

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show reveal Eric (Greg Vaughan) learns the truth about baby Mickey’s paternity, while Chad (Billy Flynn) is ready to meet with his father.

The preview video shows it is going to be a week full of daddy revelations in Salem. Eric will learn he is Mickey’s father, thanks to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finally coming clean with him. He will then spill the beans to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) that Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has been lying about the father of her daughter.

Xander (Paul Telfer) will continue to do whatever it takes to bring Mickey home. He declares to Sarah that he is Mickey’s dad and professes his love for the baby girl. Sarah and Xander will grow closer, as they worry over their missing daughter.

Eric is not happy that Xander has been playing daddy to his daughter. He tells Maggie it is time for that to stop, immediately. Eric then goes to confront Sarah and Xander, demanding to know where his daughter is.

Congratulations to NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” on getting renewed for a 56th season! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/opmyDus44F — As The World Turns (@CBSATWT) November 22, 2019

Now that Eric is no longer in the dark about being a dad, how will it affect his relationship with Nicole? She let him miss out on months with his only child. Eric was set to marry Nicole before her betrayal. The lie is going to get him questioning the proposal.

There is going to be plenty of blame to go around. Sarah has been telling a big lie, and Eric is not going to take it lightly. Plus, Maggie is not going to be thrilled with her daughter’s deception either.

What about Xander? He might not be Mickey’s biological father, but he considers her his daughter. Xander is not going to simply walk away because Eric knows the truth. One thing is for sure, these two are headed for a showdown, and it won’t be pretty.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad enters a hotel room to meet his father. In the video, a shadowy figure is waiting by the window. Days teasers for next week have already let fans know the meeting will not go as Chad planned.

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) continues to talk to Steffy, as she calls the mystery man in her loft. The same man was playing chess with Chad, but that doesn’t mean it is the same person who meets him at the hotel.

Did the Phoenix rise from the ashes again or is Chad walking into a trap? The latter seems to be the most likely scenario. However, the time jump has proven life in Salem is anything but predictable. So, the mystery man might just be Stefano. What do you think?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.