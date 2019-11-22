Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara finds trouble, a familiar face returns, and Lani confesses

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease life in Salem is anything but calm as residents prepare for Thanksgiving.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is frantic to find her kidnapped daughter Mickey. What she doesn’t know is Clyde (James Read) is behind the kidnapping in an attempt to get Xander (Paul Telfer) to confess that he killed Jordan (Chrishell Hartley). Right now, Clyde’s son Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is in prison for the murder, and Clyde wants his son set free.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is working with Ben to clear his name in connection with Jordan’s murder. She is fully aware of Clyde’s plan and takes matters into her own hands to find baby Mickey. Ciara has that Brady stubbornness, and despite warnings from Ben to stay out of it, she will take on Mickey’s kidnapper.

What will Clyde do when he finds out his son’s ladylove has thrown a wrench into his plan? Will Ciara bring Mickey home, or will she put both of their lives in even more danger?

Lani (Sal Stowers) finally tells someone why she left Eli (Lamon Archey) at the altar. She is in a convent with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), but that doesn’t necessarily mean Lani spills the secret to her. The two ladies are nuns, or at least acting like nuns, and it looks like her new role will prompt Lani to speak her truth.

Sadly, the chances she comes clean with Eli are slim to none. It is Salem after all, and secrets take forever to come out.

Chad (Billy Flynn) is set to meet with his father Stefano. However, his plans to see the Phoenix will not go the way Chad had imagined. Will fans finally see who Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has been talking to for weeks, or will Chad be stood up by his father?

Everyone knows Stefano does not reveal himself until he is good and ready. So, it is a safe bet Chad will be disappointed by his father again.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail (Kate Mansi) and her brother JJ (Casey Moss) have a heart to heart about Haley’s (Thia Megia) death. Marlena (Deidre Hall) receives a present from a secret admirer. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) celebrate Thanksgiving in prison, while the rest of Salem is shocked by the return of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

It is going to be quite an exciting week! Make sure to tune in, so you don’t miss a minute of all the shocking twists and stunning revelations happening in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.