Days of our Lives renewed for Season 56 at NBC after cancellation rumors

Days of our Lives has been renewed for Season 56 by NBC. The exciting news comes one week after rumors swirled the show was getting canceled, as well as that entire cast was fired.

According to Deadline, Days is not going anywhere. NBC chose to renew the long-time daytime drama for Season 56. Executive producer Ken Corday has reportedly let the cast know the soap opera has been picked up.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television have not yet commented on the renewal news. Reps for Corday Productions, Ken’s company, did not release an official statement yet either. It is expected that a statement announcing Days renewal will be sent out in a press release soon.

Deadline is also reporting head-writer, Ron Carlivati is also sticking around the daytime drama. He has taken the show where no other soap opera has gone before with the recent time jump.

Fans have mixed emotions regarding the flash-forward. However, the cast, as well as Corday, are excited to be taking viewers on an exciting new venture.

The renewal will not change the upcoming hiatus of the show. As Days cast member Chandler Massey revealed the cast and crew will be on an indefinite hiatus starting around the holidays. Each year, the show takes a long break over the holidays, so the hiatus was not a surprise to those who work at Days.

This year, the time off will be longer due to Days being so far ahead in their production schedule. Other daytime dramas shoot episodes around six to eight weeks before the show airs. By the time the break starts, Days of our Lives will have filmed episodes that can air through next summer.

The NBC show is nearly eight months out, meaning the time off is a great way to cut costs. There is no need to keep the cast and crew shooting for months when the show, as well as the network, can save money by shutting down production. Fans won’t even know Days is on hiatus because episodes will continue to air with no disruptions.

NBC’s renewal of Days of our Lives is music to fans’ ears after a couple of weeks sweating that the show might be canceled.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.