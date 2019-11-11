Days of our Lives spoilers: Salem flashes forward with mind-blowing changes

Days of our Lives fans will have been waiting 72 hours on the edge of their seats with bated breath since the Friday cliffhanger that exposed the fact that Salem, it’s residents and the show have jumped one year forward into the future.

For those who can’t possibly wait one minute longer to find out what has changed, what has stayed the same and what is all kinds of twisty-turvy, the Days of our Lives video spoiler has more than a few clues for you.

As Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) notes, “So much has changed in Salem since then.” Julie is out and about, looking healthy and recovered from her heart transplant, thank goodness. Losing a veteran character like her would leave an awfully big rip in the storytelling fabric.

First off, you’ll remember that Jack (Matthew Ashford) informed Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) that she had just awakened from a one-year coma.

Side note: The beautiful blonde looks as ravishing as ever!

Chabby is back and looking more in love than ever.

Arianna is SORAS’d and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) looks to be having a date night at home, with an unseen man.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) happily snuggle with a new baby, and they look both in love and relieved about the turn of events. The parents also look to have reconciled, which should bode well for their future as a happy family.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is also seen happily playing with a baby. Would you be surprised to know that the man next to her on the couch is not Xander (Paul Telfer) but Eric (Greg Vaughan)?

He looks smitten and tells Sarah that the baby “looks beautiful just like her mother.”

Meanwhile, one full year ahead, Xander looks to have moved on in a big way. Gone is the loincloth, and on his nose sits a pair of smart eyeglasses. He’s suited up and holding Titan documents, while Nicole (Arianne Zucker) appears to be waiting at a conference table for him. What in the world gives here?

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) also looks to be more mature, having traded in her leather jacket for a sharp pinstripe blazer and conservative hair and makeup. Victor (John Aniston) tells her, “You’re the future of this family,” and she happily responds, “I couldn’t agree more.”

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is now waiting tables while Abby (Kate Mansi) is a star reporter.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) misses someone an awful lot, and J.J. (Casey Moss) looks like he could have fallen on hard times.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and his dad Clyde (James Read) bond in orange prison jumpsuits, while a couple of blonde dames look to rumble on the women’s inmate’s side.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.