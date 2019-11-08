Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chabby returns, Victor’s thrilled, and Kayla has a romance?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap reveal that things have changed in Salem! Oh, what a difference a day makes. or should we say a year? Look for lots to have changed for many of your favorite couples!

Chabby fans will be happy to know that this popular couple finally returns to their home town, but not without their fair share of drama!

Chad (Billy Flynn) is keeping a secret from Abigail (Kate Mansi), and it’s a whopper! Nonetheless, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and J.J. (Casey Moss) are over the moon to see Abigail back home.

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has not given up hope that she and John (Drake Hogestyn) will be a couple. Look for her to do something not the least bit out of the ordinary to make that happen.

What is going on with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and romantic nights at home? Steve (Stephen Nichols) is not back on the canvas until the end of the month, so what gives in the state of their union?

One person in Salem is imminently pleased to hear that a certain couple has broken up, finally. Victor gets news about one of his relative’s relationship status and he is overjoyed the connection is over.

Rafe (Galen Gering) needs help. Not for himself, as he’s found it necessary to hire a new nanny. This newcomer catches the eye of a certain someone who may or not be attached.

Lani’s (Sal Stowers) life was turned upside down when she got caught up in Gabi’s (Camila Banus) vengeful shenanigans, and next week, she will be front and center, and not in a good way. A bombshell will drop about the lovely lady, and it is a stunner!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.