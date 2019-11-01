Days of our Lives spoilers: The Elani wedding is full of scandalous twists and turns

Days of our Lives fans who love weddings are in luck as next week, Elani’s proceeds, but the million-dollar question is, how does it end? The week ahead video spoiler is full of teases!

We all know that sinister Gabi is on a rip-roaring tear over losing Stefan (Brandon Barash) to Lani’s (Sal Stowers) accidental shooting of him. Long story short, she has vowed to make Lani’s life miserable even as she agreed to donate her beloved’s heart to Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Lani’s soon to be grandmother-in-law.

We last left the vixen sweet-talking Julie by telling her of an app that will allow her to stream her grandson Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s wedding as Julie isn’t well enough to leave the hospital and attend.

What poor Julie doesn’t know is that Gabi is also controlling her pacemaker via her phone. And to torture Lani, she has been periodically revving the tiny machine inside Julie making her sicker than she already is. Gabi is the sick one, and we hope this malicious plot comes to an end sooner rather than later.

Lani knows that unless she dumps Eli at the alter, per Gabi’s vengeful instructions, Gabi will deliver a fatal charge to the pacemaker.

Next week, the momentous occasion arrives, and the wedding guests start showing up.

An old FBI friend of Eli shows up, Billy, played by Billy Davis Jr. Also, there is Tamara (Marilyn McCoo), Lani’s mother and Abe’s ex. She will sing Ave Maria, and Marlena (Deidre Hall) is set to officiate. Is there anything that woman doesn’t do?

Eli knows Gabi is live streaming the event, but what he doesn’t know could hurt him and his family.

What happens next?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Fun fact: Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are married and have performed together for decades.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.