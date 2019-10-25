Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Elani’s wedding approaches, Ben goes dark, and Marilyn McCoo returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that darkness overtakes the town of Salem as All Hallows Eve looms large. One mad woman takes things into overdrive by doing the unthinkable, and a character struggling to remain upright takes a nasty turn. Who will be naughty and who will nice? Let’s find out!

Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) is definitely in trick mode as she continues to perform dirty deeds done dirt cheap by targeting her future sister-in-law Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

After falling ill at baby David’s party, Ciara discovers something very untoward in Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) possession.

What does it mean? Was incriminating evidence planted on Ben, or could he be behind something shady? Can a Necktie Killer ever really change his stripes?

To fight back, Ben finally turns a corner back into familiar territory. The only question is, will he be able to find his way back out of the neighborhood once he’s done?

Not content to be witchy with just one person, Jordan goes after another Salem resident who doesn’t deserve her wrath. Will this mystery person be able to neutralize her before she goes on a further rampage? Nope!

Before the week is out, Jordan breaks the law big-time to further her agenda. On Halloween, she will be the one wearing the biggest, darkest, most maleficent witch’s hat. Not content to run amok by her little lonesome, Jordan goes to great lengths to obtain a partner in crime. These two are an evil duo, and no one is safe once they’ve teamed up.

Elsewhere, Lani (Sal Stowers) has her hands full as her wedding day approaches. First, she must get the upper hand with an out of control, vengeful Gabi (Camila Banus). Gabi needs to take her anger about Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) death out on someone, but is she going too far at this point?

Two brains are better than one, and Lani gets reinforcement when her mother arrives as Marilyn McCoo returns to her role as Tamara Price. She is here for the wedding of course, but what are the chances she might hook up with her ex, Abe (James Reynolds)?

There was sad news to report this week for DOOL Lives fans as John Clarke, who portrayed Mickey Horton, passed away at the age of 88.

Clarke starred on DOOL for 39 years after his 1965 debut. The veteran actor received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and he will be missed, but fondly remembered, by DOOL fans.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.