John Clarke death: Days of our Lives actor who played Mickey Horton dies aged 88

There is sad news to report for Days of our Lives fans — John Clarke, who portrayed Mickey Horton, has died at the age of 88.

Clarke debuted on DOOL in 1965 and remained on the soap for nearly four decades. In 2015 he received a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Deadline, the Indiana native passed away in Laguna Beach on October 16, with complications of pneumonia the cause of death.

The Emmy nominated Days of our Lives star had experienced declining health for the past several years and had suffered a stroke in 2007.

The distinguished actor is survived by his wife Patty, and children Joshua and Melinda. His daughter Heidi died in 1994.

Clarke’s father was an Army officer and he graduated from the American High School in Tokyo, Japan. He later graduated from UCLA where he received a bachelor’s degree in theater.

Clarke was a veteran of the Korean War, during which time he was a member of the Air Force Varsitones, a traveling group that entertained military troops throughout the U.S.

Clarke’s other acting credits included Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke, Hart to Hart, and Freaks and Geeks.

On DOOL, lawyer Mickey Horton was a legacy member of Salem’s prominent Horton family. The son of Tom and Alice Horton, he had a long, full and colorful onscreen life, including memorable plots that featured daytime storytelling staples.

During his lifetime Mickey experienced an unfortunate bout of amnesia, was involved in a false paternity case, was kidnapped by the legendary Stefano DiMera, and suffered a breakdown which necessitated a stay at Bayview Sanitarium.

He was also involved with core DOOL characters who currently are in front burner storylines. Mickey was married to Maggie and ran against Jack for a Senate seat. On DOOL, Mickey died in 2010.

We send our condolences to Clarke’s loved ones. He will be missed and fondly remembered.

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.