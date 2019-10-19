Singer Marilyn McCoo joins Days of our Lives as Lani’s mom

Days of our Lives fans are about to get a wonderful blast from the past when a long-lost character finally returns home to Salem. We knew Lani (Sal Stowers) had to have a mom somewhere, even though she never talks about her!

In what is sure to be a spectacular Friday cliffhanger to kick off November sweeps, Marilyn McCoo returns to DOOL on November 1 as Tamara Price, Lani’s mom and Abe’s (James Reynolds) ex.

McCoo’s debut sets up all sorts of exciting possibilities plot-wise. For starters, Lani greatly needs her mother at this time. First, she and Eli (Lamon Archey) are about to get married. Second, Gabi (Camila Banus) has vowed a vendetta against the Salem cop.

Lani will need all the help she can get in the coming weeks. What bride wouldn’t want their mom to be present on the happiest day of her life?

Even more intriguing, how will Abe react to seeing the mother of his child after all of these years? Believe it or not, Tamara was last seen on DOOL in 1987!

Abe sure could use a little excitement right about now. He’s been reinstated as mayor but before that, it had been a few dull months for the leading man.

Let’s hope Abe and Tamara have a happy reunion, and not a contentious one. At one point it looked like Abe and Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) would enjoy a relationship, but she left town in a bid to help him

become mayor.

Then there’s Lani’s battle with Gabi. Gabi wants revenge on Lani for shooting and killing Stefan (Brandon Barash) in a horrible accident.

Never mind that Lani was cleared of misconduct, Gabi wants to make her life miserable and she is fully capable of doing so. Will Lani’s mom be able to help her neutralize Gabi’s toxic venom?

Fun fact: Marilyn McCoo’s husband, fellow singer and musician Billy Davis Jr., will appear with her during her DOOL stint.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.