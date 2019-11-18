Days of our Lives: Mary Beth Evans talks Kayla and Justin romance

Days of our Lives beauty Mary Beth Evans is talking about Kayla and Justin’s (Wally Kurth) new romance. The actress, who plays Kayla, is speaking out regarding her alter ego’s shocking new love.

The time jump on Days has been full of surprises. One of the biggest surprises to come from the flash-forward is Justin and Kayla’s romance. Fans are still reeling from the news Adrienne (Judi Evans) is dead and it is somehow Will’s (Chandler Massey) fault.

Now adding fuel to surprise fire is the shocking romance between Adrienne’s husband, Justin and her former sister-in-law, Kayla. There are so many opinions on this matchup. Both Kayla and Justin are part of legendary Days super couples.

Even though I am not keen with it on Days of our Lives ,I just keep saying that Kayla and Justin are together based on their greif over losing Adrienne and the situation over Steve. Neither Kayla nor Justin and not even Steve deserve any backlash against them. #Days #Stayla — Todd D. Joyner (@ToddDJoyner_1) November 18, 2019

It has always been Kayla and Patch (Stephen Nichols), as well as Justin and Adrienne. Now fans are supposed to believe two people in those iconic soap couples are in love. There is no question it is a hard pill to swallow.

Mary Beth has one ask of die-hard fans when it comes to the new romantic pairing.

“I hope everyone can just ride the ride. They’re a complicated relationship but a grown-up relationship and it’s been really, really fun. And because Kayla and Justin have both been with one person forever and a day and the funniness of us coming together as friends, there was nice electricity to them. It was like a childish romance. It was very sweet,” the actress expressed in an interview with TV Insider.

She also revealed her excitement over the time jump. It is a new element in the daytime soap opera world. As an actress, Mary Beth is relishing the new adventure.

“As soon as I started getting the scripts. I normally pull my scenes out because I need to hurry and memorize my stuff. But I found myself reading the scripts because what everybody is doing is so different and I think it’s so fun, “the blonde beauty shared.

Mary Beth Evans has been a staple on Days of our Lives for over three decades. Yes, she has come and gone throughout the years, but Mary Beth and Kayla are synopses with the NBC soap opera. If she says to go along for the Kayla and Justin romance ride, shouldn’t fans listen to her?

The preview video for Days of our Lives this week alludes to fans learning more about Adrienne’s death, as well as the part Will played in it.

Hopefully, that also means a little more insight into how Justin and Kayla ended up as a couple.

