Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jennifer learns more details of past year, Marlena’s back

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal more juicy details from the time jump. There are so many questions fans have now that Salem has skipped a year.

One of the burning questions is how did Adrienne (Judi Evans) die? The new video preview for Days of Our Lives teases that fans will learn more about the shocking death of Justin’s (Wally Kurth) wife this week.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) visits Will (Chandler Massey) in prison. Will admits Adrienne is dead because of him. These two were rock-solid one year ago. However, the flash-forward now has Will in prison and Sonny grieving the loss of his mom, as well as his husband.

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) is in the dark about how Adrienne died. She desperately wants to know what happened to her sister-in-law. It looks like Jennifer will finally learn why and how Adrienne was killed.

In a flashback scene, an upset Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) tells a distraught Justin that doctors did everything they could to save his wife. Was Adrienne’s death an accident? It is hard to believe Will would intentionally harm Sonny’s mom. Although it is a whole new Salem now, so anything is possible.

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has her sights set on John (Drake Hogestyn). John believes she is Hope. She even managed to get Marlena (Deidre Hall) out of the way for months, while she zeroed in on John.

Marlena is back this week, though. Doc interrupts a moment between Princess Gina and John. Marlena’s return will not sit well with Princess Gina. She has put a lot of time and effort into getting close to John without the good Doc interfering. There is no way her house flooding was an accident.

Is Marlena back for good? Just how close has John grown to “Hope” in his wife’s absence? Will either of them wake up and realize Hope is Princess Gina? So many questions!

There is so much happening in Salem this week. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) keep yelling their innocence, but it is falling on deaf ears. Gabi (Camila Banus) and Eli (Lamon Archey) continue their romance. Plus, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Lani (Sal Stowers) bond in the convent.

It is going to be an exciting week full of more bombshells from the missing year in Salem. Be sure to tune in to find out what happened to Adrienne and more. The revelations of what went down during the past year are just getting started.

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.