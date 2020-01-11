Days of our Lives spoilers: Two returns and a proposal shake up Salem

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for episodes of the NBC show tease two shocking returns, rebound romances are in jeopardy, and one proposal shakes up life in Salem.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) get hot and heavy to prove to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) their romance is real. Kristen spies them having an intimate moment, and that is going to spell trouble. She is a woman on a mission to get Brady back at all costs.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to town with an update on baby Mickey’s condition. What does his return mean for Nicole and Brady’s fake romance? Will it be enough for Kristen to realize she is being played by them?

If Eric gets wind, there is something romantic going on with Nicole and Brady, it will not be good for Nicole. Eric is already mad that she kept Mickey’s paternity a secret. If he thinks she is with Brady, all hope for a reconciliation between Nicole and Eric will end.

Read More Days of our Lives spoilers: The Elani wedding is full of scandalous twists and turns

JJ (Casey Moss) barges in on Eli (Lamon Archey) proposing to Gabi (Camila Banus). He will do everything in his power to convince Eli not to ask Gabi to marry him. JJ will declare Lani (Sal Stowers) still loves Eli.

Since Eli is unaware of the real reason Lani left him at the altar, JJ’s declaration will probably fall on deaf ears. Unless, of course, JJ comes clean with Eli, regarding Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker and Gabi’s app.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) have a blowup at the prison while signing their divorce papers. Will loses it on his soon-to-be ex-husband. He reminds Sonny that Adrienne (Judi Evans) is gone, and Will is the reason why she is dead.

Imagine Will’s surprise when an Adrienne look-a-like shows up at the prison to visit him. Fans know Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is a dead ringer for Adrienne, so chances are she is the one visiting Will. Unless Days is going to pull a fast one on fans and reveal it was Bonnie, not Adrienne, who died. It is unlikely, but then again it is Salem, and anything is possible!

Be sure to tune in each day, so not a moment of the exciting daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.