Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Plans are hatched, secrets are exposed, and truth bombs are dropped

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week tease secrets are exposed, plans are hatched, and truth bombs are dropped, leaving life in Salem in chaos.

The secret Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor (John Aniston) have been harboring is finally exposed. It will blow Ciara (Victoria Konefal) away. However, can the secret help her save Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) from the death penalty? Just because Ciara assumed the secret was Xander killing Jordan (Chrishell Stause) doesn’t mean that is the secret.

Lani (Sal Stowers) clues JJ (Casey Moss) in on what Gabi (Camila Banus) is holding over her. JJ tries to disable Gabi’s pacemaker app to keep Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) alive and help Lani win Eli (Lamon Archey) back. It may be too late because Eli proposes to Gabi. She will no doubt say yes, which is going to throw a wrench in Lani’s plan.

“Steve” (Stephen Nichols) reveals his true identity to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). He will also convince John (Drake Hogestyn) to leave Salem to look for Stefano (Stephen Nichols). It is all part of Stefano and Gina’s (Kristian Alfonso) masterplan to split up John and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

After Kristen learns the truth regarding her father, she feels the need to talk to Brady (Eric Martsolf) about the day their daughter died. Brady is not a big fan of hers right now. Is he going to be willing to chat with Kristen about their daughter or continue to shut her out?

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Rafe (Galen Gering) get together to compare notes on “Hope”s odd behavior. Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) finalize their divorce? Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) life gets complicated thanks to Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Chad (Billy Flynn). Plus, there is news on baby Mickey’s condition, and it is not good.

It is going to be a don’t-miss week of the daytime drama. Be sure to tune daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.