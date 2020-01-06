Victor Kiriakis stroke: Is John Aniston leaving Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans are asking if soap vet, John Aniston is leaving the NBC daytime drama. The man who plays business tycoon, Victor Kiriakis could be on his way out.

Fans know Victor suffered a massive stroke thanks to Ciara (Victoria Konefal) confronting her grandfather over setting up her boyfriend, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) for murder. Ben is in prison for killing his sister Jordan (Chrishell Stause). However, he and Ciara are convinced Victor hired Xander (Paul Telfer) to kill Jordan and framed Ben.

Ciara’s covert operation to prove her grandpa, and his right-hand man are guilty, backfired when Victor suddenly had a stroke. She rushed to the hospital with him, but now Victor’s life is hanging in the balance, and fans are wondering if John is retiring from showbiz.

Lives hang in the balance as Victor collapses and Ben waits to hear if he'll be given the death penalty. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/JSPgjfrgSg — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 4, 2020

The talented actor has played the ruthless villain for nearly 35 years. John joined the NBC soap opera in 1985 as the past love of Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay). It was soon revealed Victor fathered Caroline’s son, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and that Victor had never gotten over his one true love, Caroline.

Despite all of his evil plans and vindictive ways, John has thrived at turning Victor into a villain fans have come to love. He made the business mogul misunderstood, vulnerable, and human. There is no doubt if John and Victor were no longer part of Days, a massive hole would be left on the show.

Victor’s future is unclear at the moment, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he is going to die. He survived one stroke already, so there is a good chance Victor can handle the trauma again. Plus, John has not indicated to fans he is retiring from acting or leaving the NBC daytime drama.

At 86-years-old, John Aniston is still making appearances on Days of our Lives. The actor has been involved in a couple of significant storylines in the past few years. Victor is often seen in the living room of the Kiriakis mansion, sternly spouting off his opinions from a comfy chair.

The recent storyline of Victor suffering a stroke could mean John has decided to leave Days. There is a chance the show and actor are keeping the demise of Victor and John’s exit top secret. It would certainly be a shock to fans, as well as a ratings booster for the soap opera.

However, it is more likely Victor will survive but have underlying medical issues thanks to Ciara. The storyline will still be impactful, and fans will get glimpses of Victor, as well as John, from time to time.

Viewers will have to tune in daily to see Victor’s stroke storyline playout. Only then will fans know for sure if John Aniston is leaving the soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.