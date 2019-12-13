Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena puts her foot down, Stefano gets a surprise, and Victor is on to Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the NBC drama tease growing suspicions, ultimatums, and sacrifices.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has had it with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and gives John (Drake Hogestyn) an ultimatum regarding their friend. Neither one of them knows Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) is impersonating Hope, so her desire to get close to John is making Marlena mad. After months away from her husband, Doc wants to be alone with him, and it is time for Hope to get out.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) thinks she has grandpa Victor (John Aniston) fooled when it comes to her relationship with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). However, she might not be as convincing as she thinks. Victor is growing suspicious of his granddaughter. Will he uncover the real reason Ciara has moved into the mansion and is working at Titan?

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is keeping the fact Stefano (Stephen Nichols) is alive a secret. Roman (Josh Taylor) knows something is going on with his ex-wife. His cop instincts are going to kick in, which could mean trouble for Kate if she is not careful.

Speaking of Stefano, he will get a surprise visitor. The Phoenix does not like surprises unless he is the one doing the surprising. His son, Chad (Billy Flynn) has been trying to get an in-person meeting with his father. Does Chad finally figure out where his father is hiding out?

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is headed back to Salem. Maybe she is the one who pops in unannounced to see her father. Whoever the visitor is, Stefano is not going to be thrilled with a visitor showing up without an invitation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Will (Chandler Massey) puts his happiness aside for Sonny (Freddie Smith), and Rafe (Galen Gering) is on the hunt for Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Revelations from the time-jump are still being dropped, so make sure to tune in daily to keep up to date on what is happening on the soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.