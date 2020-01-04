Days of our Lives spoilers: Victor’s life hangs in the balance and Ben’s fate is sealed

Days of our Lives spoilers tease two lives hang in the balance for two very different reasons.

Victor (John Aniston) has a stroke after having a heated confrontation with his granddaughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The moment will have a dramatic impact on Ciara, whose sole mission lately has been to prove her boyfriend Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is innocent of killing Jordan (Chrishell Stause).

Happy 50th Days of our Lives! 🎉 Here's to another 50❤️ John has played Victor Kiriakis since 1985! #Days50 #DAYS pic.twitter.com/hPswnRr2AZ — Jen Aniston Reacts (@jennabeanreacts) November 8, 2015

Xander (Paul Telfer) will blame Ciara for Victor’s condition. He makes it clear to Ciara if Victor doesn’t make it, his death will be entirely her fault. The pressure and guilt Ciara feels will mount, especially as Ben is faced with his final appeal. Victor being out of commission is not going to help Ben, which is only going to make Ciara feel worse.

Justin (Wally Kurth) does his best to plead Ben’s case, but it might not be enough. By the end of the week, the courts will decide if Ben should be executed or not. Since it is his last appeal, the decision is final. Can Justin convince the court Ben is innocent? What happens when he has a talk with Xander regarding his client?

Justin has more on his mind then freeing Ben. Now that “Steve” (Stephen Nichols) is back in town, Justin’s relationship with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is tested. They don’t know, “Steve” is Stefano. Everyone in Salem simply thinks “Steve” is being a jerk, especially Jack (Matthew Ashford), who finally confronts his brother.

The two men will have it out over Kayla, as well as “Steve” missing Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) funeral. There is no question these two men have had their differences over the years. Thanks to Stefano’s impersonating Steve, Jack’s relationship with his older brother may never recover.

There is never a dull moment in Salem, and upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera appear to be no exception. Will Victor live? Will Ben die? Will Stefano keep up the façade of being Steve? These questions and more will be answered soon, so make sure to stay tuned.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.