Days of our Lives’ Greg Vaughan engaged to actress Angie Harmon

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives star Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is engaged to actress Angie Harmon. The daytime hunk popped the question over the Christmas holiday.

Angie shared several photos on social media, announcing her engagement to Greg. The Rizzoli & Isles beauty included pictures from before, during, and after the big moment that now officially makes, Angie and Greg’s family the modern-day Brady Bunch. She even included a photo paying homage to the iconic sitcom of their blended family posing on stair steps.

It is pretty clear from the photo of Greg getting down on one knee that Angie had no idea her boyfriend of two years was going to propose. Greg reposted his fiancé’s Instagram message but added a bonus selfie of the newly engaged couple showing off Angie’s stunning ring captioning it, “Well, that was fun.”

Their marriage will be the second one for both of them. Greg was married to actress Touriya Haoud from 2006 to 2014, and he shares three sons, Jathan, Cavan, and Landan. Angie was married to professional football player Jason Sehorn, from 2001 to 2014. They share three daughters, Finley, Avery, and Emery.

The irony of a single man with three sons marrying a single woman with three daughters is not lost on the couple, which is why they lovingly call themselves the Brady Bunch. Plus, Greg plays a character on the NBC soap opera with the last name Brady, further making them feel connected to the famous television family.

Greg and Angie met early on in their careers when they were both models in Dallas, where they both grew up. They remained friends while married to other people.

When they were both finally single at the same time, Greg made the bold move of asking Angie on a date. He even flew to the East Coast, where she was living at the time. The first date went beyond well, and the couple has been gushing over each other on social media ever since.

After two years of dating, Days of our Lives hunk Greg Vaughan asked actress Angie Harmon to be his wife. She, of course, said yes. What a way to spend the holiday season and end the year!

Congrats to Greg, Angie, and their beautiful family.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.