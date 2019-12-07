Days of our Lives: Greg Vaughan and Linsey Godfrey reportedly exiting NBC show

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Two fan favorites are reportedly leaving Days of our Lives. Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) are exiting the NBC soap opera for storyline purposes.

According to Soap Central casting news, Linsey and Greg’s ousting is strictly for creative reasons and has nothing to do with their extraordinary talents. Sarah and Eric leaving Salem may have something to do with their daughter Mickey. The little girl was admitted to the hospital this past week with an extremely high fever.

Days spoilers for next week reveal Eric and Sarah will receive devastating news regarding their daughter’s health. They will do anything to ensure that baby Mickey survives her medical crisis, which could ultimately lead them to say goodbye to Salem. A cure or treatment to help Micky might prompt her desperate parents to leave their family and friends.

The time jump on the NBC soap opera has brought about a lot of storyline changes on the show. Social media is abuzz with speculation a baby switch occurred during the past year. There are some theories Sarah and Eric’s baby died six months ago.

If that is the case, then it would mean the baby they call Mickey is Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) child. Eric and Sarah leaving town could have something to do with a baby switch storyline. Although, it seems more likely their exit will revolve around Mickey’s illness.

There is some good news surrounding the exit of Linsey and Greg. Eric and Sarah will eventually return to Salem. The bad news is, the amount of time they will be missing from Days has not been revealed.

Fans are going to have to tune in to the daytime drama to see how Sarah, Eric, and baby Mickey’s story unfolds. One thing is for sure, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are both going to be devastated when their loves leave town with someone else.

What do you think of Greg and Linsey’s temporarily exit from the NBC soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.