Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Baby Mickey is sick, Abigail tries to help Jennifer, and danger finds Kristen

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease tough times are ahead for the good people of Salem. Two parents get devastating news, one life is in danger, a feud explodes, and one person’s revenge plan just might come to light.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) will receive upsetting news about baby Mickey. Marlena (Diedre Hall) noticed her newest granddaughter had a fever at the end of last week. Therefore, it is a good guess there is something wrong with Mickey, other than the flu. Will dealing with their daughter’s health crisis bring Eric and Sarah closer together?

Abigail (Kate Mansi) is determined to jog her mother, Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) memory. Not only does Abigail want her mom to remember for Jennifer’s sake, but also because the reporter in Abigail is not convinced Eve (Kassie DePaiva) is guilty.

Jennifer, too, wants to remember that fateful night. However, going back to the scene of the crime might do her more harm than good. If Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) gets wind of the experiment, she is not going to be too happy.

Speaking of Princess Gina, keeping up the façade of being Hope is getting to her. She will start to think that leaving Salem might be the best for her. Princess Gina will even begin to make plans for her departure.

The question is, can she leave her beloved John (Drake Hogestyn)? Also, will Stefano (Stephen Nichols) allow her to go? He does need her help to get close to his Queen of the Night.

JJ (Casey Moss) will finally come face to face with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). The troubled young man has nothing but avenging Haley’s (Thia Megia) death on his mind. Will JJ finally get the revenge he has been seeking, or will Lani (Sal Stowers) be able to convince him to spare her new friend’s life?

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are headed for a showdown over control of DiMera. Little does Gabi know, Stefano is back and pulling Chad’s strings. Yes, Gabi is more ruthless than ever, but she is no match for the Phoenix.

Stefano may have Steve’s face, however, that is the only thing that has changed about him. He is as evil as ever!

Make sure to tune in daily, so you don’t miss a minute of the daytime drama. If you do miss a day, you can always catch up on the Days app or NBC on-demand.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.