Days of our Lives: Alison Sweeney announces the return of Sami Brady

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Alison Sweeney announced she is returning to Days of Our Lives as Sami Brady. She shared the good news on Friday while appearing on Hallmark’s Home & Family talk show, which is hosted by All My Children alum Cameron Mathison.

The actress spilled to Cameron and his co-host, Debra Matenopoulos, that she has already filmed scenes for the NBC daytime drama. Alison revealed she finished her return to Salem right before the cast and crew went on their holiday hiatus.

“Sami is back, causing some trouble I had a great time being there,” she shared on the Hallmark talk show.

Days Of Our Lives 50th Anniversary Interview – Alison Sweeney https://t.co/Vz9Hpd2pQK — vijayasharma13 (@VijayaSharma13) November 15, 2015

Alison is not dishing any details regarding Sami’s latest stint in Salem. However, there is no question that since the time-jump, several people in Salem could use a visit from Sami.

Her son Will (Chandler Massey) is in prison for killing his husband Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) mom, Adrienne (Judi Evans). Sami’s twin brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) just found out he was a dad.

Plus, once her mom Marlena (Deidre Hall) finds out Stefano (Stephen Nichols) is alive, she is going to need her troublemaking daughter.

The good news is, Alison and Sami are both returning to the NBC soap opera. The bad news is, fans are going to be waiting quite a while for their comeback.

Although Alison has already taped her scenes, fans won’t see her on-screen until next summer. Days production schedule is a good eight months out, putting Sami’s return in July or August.

It is going to be a long wait for fans, but Alison promises the payoff is more than worth the wait. She told Cameron there is plenty to keep viewers tuned in until Sami’s return. Alison said the flash-forward is brining several juicy stories to keep fans intrigued until Sami is back.

The actress did not reveal how long her character is sticking around, but hopefully, it is for at least a couple of weeks.

Sami Brady will be back in Salem before fans know it. Are you excited Alison Sweeney is returning to the NBC soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.