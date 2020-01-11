Days of our Lives: NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy confirms the daytime drama will continue on network

Days of our Lives fans can rejoice. Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, has confirmed the daytime drama will continue on the peacock network.

Paul shared the happy news at the Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour. NBC’s longest-running series is not going anywhere.

“We are in the middle of finding out very soon. Of course, Days of Our Lives is going to carry on. We love it. I know that will be good news for the fans,” he expressed when asked about the status of the daytime soap opera.

In November, there was a lot of drama surrounding Days of our Lives. There was speculation the show was getting canceled after news broke the actors and actresses had been let out of their contracts. It was also revealed the show was going on an indefinite hiatus.

Several cast members took to social media to shut down rumors they were all fired. The show was taking a more extended hiatus than usual because production was so far ahead. Other soap operas, like General Hospital, shoot episodes 4 to 6 weeks before the episodes are scheduled to air.

Days, however, is nearly eight months out, meaning what was shot in November won’t air until next summer. It was a cost-effective move to shut down production longer since the show has plenty of episodes in the can.

Not long after rumors of firings and cancelation took over social media, executive producer Ken Corday told the cast the show had been renewed for a 56th season.

Fan outcry over the possibility of losing their favorite soap opera no doubt had an impact on NBC choosing to keep the show around. Paul did not say how long Days will remain on the air, but more official news regarding the renewal should be released soon.

Based on comments made by Chairman of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegy, the network is committed to giving fans more Days of our Lives. Hopefully, his remarks mean the daytime drama will continue for many years.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.