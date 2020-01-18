Days of our Lives spoilers: Time reverts to the fateful night that changed life in Salem forever

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease time reverses in Salem. Those time jump questions fans have been asking since the show flash-forwarded a year will finally be answered.

The night that Adrienne (Judi Evans) died, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) lost her baby and killed Haley (Thia Megia), and when Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gave birth to baby Mickey plays out all week on Days of our Lives. Fans will finally learn what went down on the fateful night that altered the lives of so many Salem residents.

In the preview video, glimpses of what is to come next week are shown. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is laying at home asleep or passed out in bed, with Victor (John Aniston) by her side and kissing her hand. JJ (Casey Moss) crying over Haley’s (Thia Megia) lifeless body, and a sheet being placed over Adrienne’s dead face, reveal the ending of the horrific evening.

What led to those moments is all a blur right now. Adrienne is driving Sarah, who is labor, to the hospital, when blinding lights cause them to crash. Will (Chandler Massey) is in another car, looking at his phone when the accident happens. Fans know Will did not kill Adrienne, so it is safe to say he witnesses the crash but is not the cause of it.

Read More In memoriam: Saying goodbye to the soap stars who died in 2019

Sarah is on the phone with someone when the crash occurs. Since spoilers reveal Xander (Paul Telfer) delivered her baby, he is likely the one Sarah is speaking to and he hears the collision. Plus, Xander and Victor sent Will to prison for killing Adrienne, so Xander had to have been at the scene of the accident at one point. How else do they know what went down and who needed protection?

It is a must-see week of Days, as the time jump questions fans have been asking will be addressed. There is so much more that went down that night then viewers know, including Abigail (Kate Mansi) being there to watch a distraught Kristen lose it on Haley, leading to the nurse’s demise. She is forced to tell her brother JJ that the woman he loves is gone.

Who killed Adrienne? What secret could Xander and Victor be keeping? How did Kristen’s baby die? Why is Will in prison? Did Xander switch Sarah and Kristen’s babies? What caused Kristen to push Haley to her death? Did Maggie relapse?

Those questions and more are going to be answered on the NBC daytime drama. Make sure to tune in daily for the non-stop jaw-dropping moments that will have everyone talking.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.