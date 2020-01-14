Days of our Lives spoilers: Linsey Godfrey and Greg Vaughan return to Salem

One month after Linsey Godfrey and Greg Vaughan exited Days of our Lives, they are back as Sarah Horton and Eric Brady.

She Knows Soaps was first to break the news that Eric and Sarah will return this week from Boston. The concerned parents come back to Salem with news about baby Mickey’s cancer. They were in Boston to seek treatment for their daughter, but spoilers tease their return may not be filled with good news. Is Mickey’s condition getting worse?

Linsey made a brief appearance on the NBC show around Christmas when Xander (Paul Telfer) traveled to Boston to be with Sarah for the holiday. Xander and Sarah’s reunion was brief but romantic. However, just because she is back in Salem doesn’t mean happy days are ahead for Sarah and Xander.

Eric is not a fan of Xander’s for several reasons. One very good reason is that he passed baby Mickey off as his daughter, keeping Eric in the dark about the child he had. Before leaving for Boston, Eric demanded Sarah never see Xander again, or he would fight her for custody of Mickey. Even though Sarah and Xander got close because they were lying about Mickey’s paternity, they do have real feelings for each other.

News that Greg and Linsey would be off-canvas shocked fans. There was no time frame given regarding how long their hiatus would be. Thankfully, it appears to have been a short stint away from the daytime drama.

It is unclear if Sarah and Eric are back in Salem for good or not. They left a lot of things unresolved before leaving town.

Along with the Xander factor, there is Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Eric is mad at her for keeping Mickey’s paternity from him, but he still loves her. Now that she is faking a relationship with Brady (Eric Martsolf), there is one more thing that could keep Eric and Nicole apart.

Greg Vaughan and Linsey Godfrey reprise their roles of Eric and Sarah on Days beginning this Friday, January 17.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.