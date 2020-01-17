Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Time jump questions answered, Adrienne and Haley’s deaths addressed, Kristen and Sarah’s births revealed

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease some time jump questions will be answered. The entire week is devoted to one day that changed the lives of so many people in Salem.

Time reverts back to Mother’s Day, the last day Adrienne (Judi Evans) was alive. It is also the day Brady (Eric Martsolf) upset his family because he brought a pregnant Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) for a Mother’s Day celebration.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is upset by an unwanted visitor from her past. The encounter sends her on a downward spiral. Do her actions cause a chain reaction to a night that ended with three deaths?

Xander (Paul Telfer) shares shocking news with Victor (John Aniston). The two make a fateful decision that has everything to do with Maggie and, also, how Will (Chandler Massey) ended up in prison.

Speaking of Will (Chandler Massey), he finds Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Adriene in a dangerous situation that ends badly. Will is left guilt-ridden and expresses how he feels to JJ. Then, he makes a startling confession to Justin (Wally Kurth) and Sonny (Freddie Smith). What does Will have to feel guilty about if he isn’t the one who killed Adrienne?

Read More Who plays Jennifer on Days of our Lives?

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) gives Justin the devastating news Adrienne died. He finds Sonny to tell him his mother is dead. Jack (Matthew Ashford) breaks down as he says goodbye to his sister.

Xander helps Sarah deliver her baby. Kristen goes into labor, but complications arise. Fans already know Kristen and Brady’s baby died, but now viewers will find out how. Plus, Haley’s (Thia Megia) shocking death will also be revealed.

It is the week fans have been waiting for since the time jump was unveiled. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy storyline is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.