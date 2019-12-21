Days of our Lives spoilers: The ghost of Christmas past haunts Kayla

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap indicate that it’s all about Christmas in Salem. In the new preview video, loved ones come together for the holiday season, while ghosts of Christmas past haunt one resident.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is thrilled when Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Jack (Matthew Ashford), Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss) show up to celebrate Christmas. It isn’t the holidays without the traditional placing of the Horton Christmas ornaments on the tree.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) spends the holidays with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Holly (Harlow and Scarlett Mallory). He will work his magic to give a distraught Nicole and her daughter a Merry Christmas.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) enjoy some quality time together. Now that “Hope” a.k.a. Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has moved out, the duo is ready to embrace the holiday spirit.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) have a special moment, but it is all a dream? Sarah recently left town with Eric (Greg Vaughan) to seek treatment for their sick daughter, Mickey. Either Sarah comes home for a quick holiday visit or Xander is merely dreaming of the way he wishes he was celebrating Christmas this year.

While so many Salem residents are getting into the magic of the holiday season, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) can’t stop thinking about all the Christmas she spent with her one true love, Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Despite being happy with Justin (Wally Kurth), Kayla is haunted by memories of her life with Steve. She will come clean regarding the thoughts to her brother Roman (Josh Taylor).

Days spoilers for next week indicate Stefano (Stephen Nichols) will crash the hospital holiday party. Kayla will spot him and be overcome with the feeling her beloved Patch is nearby.

What will happen when she corners Stefano, dressed as Santa, and asks if he is Steve? Will Stefano give up his real identity or run away? How will Kayla’s memories of Steve impact her new romance with Justin? It might not be the happiest of times for Kayla.

The magic of the holiday season is in full swing in Salem. It is going to be quite the week, and viewers will not want to miss a second of the holiday festivities.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.