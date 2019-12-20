Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Salem celebrates Christmas with mysterious gifts, shocking surprises, and a party crasher

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show teases it is all about Christmas in Salem. The holiday is full of mysterious gifts, shocking surprises, and a party crasher.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) celebrate their first Christmas as a couple. It is full of romance. However, it is also Justin’s first Christmas without Adrienne (Judi Evans). Despite his love for Kayla, the day is bound to be difficult for Justin, and his son, Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) each receive an early Christmas present. Viewers know Eve was recently proven innocent of pushing Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) off the bistro’s balcony. Christmas would be the perfect time for Eve to be sprung from the slammer. The question remains, though, what gift would make the perfect early present for Hattie?

Ever wondered how some of your favorite #DAYS actors celebrate the holidays? pic.twitter.com/igFNjT7n5k — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 19, 2019

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) crashes the party at the hospital. Will he be in disguise, or is the Phoenix finally ready to reveal his new face to the good people of Salem?

He doesn’t do anything that is not on his terms. Somehow a holiday party doesn’t seem like a place Stefano would make his grand reveal. It will be a big planned production when Stefano finally shares his new face with the world.

John (Drake Hogestyn) receives an unpleasant surprise at home, while a mysterious gift is left in Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) purse. Considering Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and Stefano are determined to break up the happy couple, both incidents just might be connected back to the devious duo.

Last but not least, Lani (Sal Stowers) indirectly strikes back at Gabi (Camila Banus). She has to be careful when dealing with her nemesis. Lani doesn’t want to do anything that could jeopardize Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) health, but she does want Eli (Lamon Archey) back. She also wants revenge on Gabi for forcing her to leave Eli at the altar.

Christmas is going to be anything but ordinary in Salem. Fans will want to make sure to tune in daily to not miss a minute of all the excitement, drama, and holiday festivities.

Remember, if you miss an episode or it is preempted, it can be found on the DOOL app and the NBC app.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.