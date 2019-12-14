Days of our Lives spoilers: Salem is full of lies and one resident is about to get caught

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera are all about the lies being spread in Salem. One resident is on the verge of getting caught, while two others continue to weave a tangled web.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) insists to Justin (Wally Kurth) that she is over Steve (Stephen Nichols). Little does she know, Stefano (Stephen Nichols) is running around with her ex-husband’s face. Kayla may genuinely believe she is no longer in love with Steve, but Kayla is lying to herself. When she sees Steve’s face again, it is going to remind Kayla that her former hubby is the greatest love of her life.

Justin and Kayla just took their romance to the next level by moving in together. They are both insistent they have moved on from their past. Diehard Patch and Kayla fans know there is no way she will ever be truly over him. Stefano is bound to debut his new face soon. When that happens, all of the lies Kayla has been telling herself regarding her relationship with Steve will go up in flames.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tells Gabi (Camila Banus) she is not friends with Lani (Sal Stowers), despite the two of them being in the convent together for months.

Viewers know that is not true. The two ladies bonded in Rome, building a real connection. Kristen was furious last week to learn Eli (Lamon Archey) is now with Gabi, especially after learning what Gabi forced Lani to do in order to save Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

The real question is not that Kristen is lying to Gabi, but why? She is either lying to help Lani win Eli back or for the sake of DiMera Enterprises. One thing is for sure, Kristen is back with a vengeance, and Gabi is at the top of her hit list.

Victor (John Aniston) knows Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has been lying about her relationship with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson.). The business tycoon is not happy that his granddaughter has been manipulating him. Victor will confront Ciara after catching her in yet another lie. How will she explain all the trips to the prison to see her boyfriend?

Ciara is fixated on proving Xander (Paul Telfer) killed Jordan (Chrishell Stause) on Victor’s orders. The odds of her coming clean with her grandfather are slim to none. It is going to be very interesting to see how she escapes Victor’s interrogation.

Oh, what an exciting week it is going to be in Salem. Fans are not going to want to miss a moment of the daytime soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.