Days of our Lives alum Judi Evans’ son has passed away at age 23

The son of soap opera legend Judi Evans has sadly passed away at the age of 23. The Days of our Lives’ alum lost her only son Austin Michael Luciano, on Friday, December 13.

Austin’s friend, actor Dustin Ardine, posted a tribute on Facebook to the young man that revealed the devastating news of his passing.

The two recently worked together alongside Judi in the film I Am Not for Sale: The Fight to End Human Trafficking. It is an Indie film that set to be released last week. Dustin did not share details of Austin’s death.

I am so sorry to hear the tragic news that my friend Austin Michael Luciano has passed away! I acted with Austin Michael… Posted by Dustin Ardine on Saturday, December 14, 2019

An obituary on the Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park and Mortuary website simply listed Austin’s birthdate and the date he passed. There is also a section where loved ones can write memories of the young man.

Neither Judi nor her husband, Michael Luciano, have commented on the devastating news of their son’s passing. The couple has been married for 26-years, and Austin was their only child.

Another World fans will recall Austin was cast as Dante, the infant son of Paulina (Judi Evans) and Joe (Joseph Barbara) when he was a baby. Judi joined the NBC show in 1991, after leaving the role of Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis on Days of our Lives for the first time.

She and Austin stayed with the daytime drama until its cancelation in 1999.

A virtually unredeemable character…..huge bonus! My son Austin Michael Luciano was cast as Brent in the film…..can’t wait to see him work his magic!!!! Thank you you Simon for making all of this happen…. — Judi Evans (@TheJudiEvans) June 12, 2018

Judi keeps her family life extremely private. However, she was a proud mother, and from time to time, would boast about her son. Last year she used Twitter to express her excitement about working with her son again.

Social media has become flooded with soap opera fans sharing their condolences, as well as thoughts and prayers for Judi, Michael, and the rest of their family. The actress has a devoted fan base after appearing on not only Days and AW but also Guiding Light as Beth Raines.

Prayers for Judi Evans and her family. Losing a child is just terrible and heartbreaking — WeWantChloeLaneBack! (@xMarvelFanaticx) December 16, 2019

Our condolences to Judi, Michael and the entire Evans-Luciano family during this tragic time.