Days of our Lives spoilers: Galen Gering confirms exit as Rafe Hernandez

Galen Gering has confirmed he is exiting the role of Rafe Hernandez on Days of our Lives. The actor shocked fans with his announcement.

Production on the daytime drama has resumed. The show took a more extended hiatus, as well as released all of the actors from their contracts. It was a move to save money and help ensure that NBC would renew Days for another year.

The NBC soap is returning for Season 56, but casting cuts are making headlines. Along with Galen’s announcement, Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux) is reportedly leaving the soap opera during February sweeps.

Galen confirms exit as Rafe Hernandez

During an interview on the podcast, The Cliff Dorman Show, Galen dished on what was happening with the NBC daytime drama now that production was resuming. The actor was open and honest about his future with Days, and it is not good news for fans.

“The fact of the matter is, I might as well say it. I don’t know how long I’m going to be on the show or what the next chapter holds. If I’m staying, if I’m going, I know I’m definitely going for a bit, you know what I’m saying,” Galen shared.

He did admit that he is still at work on Days and has a couple more weeks of filming to wrap up Rafe’s storyline. As fans are aware, the NBC show films episodes months in advance, which means Galen will be onscreen until August.

Perhaps the reason Sami (Alison Sweeney) is coming home this summer has to do with Rafe’s exit.

What is next for Galen?

Now the cat is out of the bag and Galen is leaving Days, the actor is starting to reveal what is next for him. The truth is, Galen is not sure what the next chapter holds for him.

He did share on the podcast that he is interested in focusing on writing and directing. The actor is open to the next phase in his life, even though it is full of uncertainty.

One thing is for sure, Galen is ready to spread his wings, but leaving a place he has called home for so long is hard. He has been part of the NBC family since joining Passions as Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald over 20 years ago. Days scooped up the talented star the minute Passions was canceled, and he debuted as Rafe in 2008.

It is the end of an era for Galen Gering, who has confirmed he is leaving Days of our Lives and the role of Rafe Hernandez.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.