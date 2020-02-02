Days of our Lives casting news: Casey Moss out as JJ Deveraux

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives has some shocking casting news for fans. Casey Moss is out as JJ Deveraux.

The talented actor has been earning some major props recently. Casey did a phenomenal job portraying a drug-addicted JJ set on getting revenge against Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) for the death of his girlfriend, Haley (Thia Megia).

Neither Casey nor the NBC soap opera has commented on his impending exit.

When is Casey exiting Days?

Soaps.com was first to break the news that Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) son was saying goodbye to Salem. The website further revealed Casey is expected to exit the daytime drama during February sweeps.

Since details surrounding the ousting are being kept quiet, fans will have to wait and see it play out onscreen. The timing of Casey leaving the show, sweeps time, could mean JJ will be exiting in a dramatic fashion. Days is a soap opera, so there is always a chance the show is going to kill off JJ.

The show has been renewed for Season 56, but that doesn’t mean cast members are safe. Storylines dictate what happens to the cast. Perhaps the writers have a drama-filled story in the works that will involve JJ’s exit.

How long has Casey been on the show?

Casey joined Days back in May 2013. He has played JJ on and off since then. The talented actor has proven that he has the chops to pull off dark, heartfelt, controversial and topical storylines.

In 2018, Casey took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor for the storyline involving JJ as a rookie cop who shot Theo (Kyler Pettis). The story featured a devastated JJ almost taking his own life because of the anguish he felt from shooting Theo. It was heartbreaking and compelling thanks to Casey’s performance.

JJ went on to help save Haley from suicide, as well as tackle her immigration. The two fell in love, but her death rocked JJ to his core. Now that JJ sought help for his drug addiction and stopped seeking revenge on Kristen, it has been unclear what the NBC soap opera has planned next for him.

Currently, he is helping Lani (Sal Stowers) win back Eli (Lamon Archey) from Gabi (Camila Banus), who liberally holds Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life in her hands. Maybe Casey’s exit will involve JJ saving Julie from Gabie’s clutches and Lani winning Eli back.

After all, Gabi and Eli’s wedding will take place during February sweeps. Fans know weddings in Salem almost always get derailed with some sort of drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.