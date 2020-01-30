NBC renews Days of our Lives for Season 56: Production hiatus ends

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives has officially been renewed for Season 56 by NBC. The cast heads back to work, and production is resuming after a lengthy hiatus.

“From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast, and crew, the enthusiasm for DAYS never wavers. We’re incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations,” Bruce Evans, executive vice president, current programming, NBC Entertainment told Deadline.

The happy news comes two months after rumors swirled that NBC planned to cancel the long-running daytime drama.

News that the show was shutting down production and cast members were let out of their contracts had fans in a frenzy that the soap opera would be axed.

Kristian Alfonso, Camila Banus, Freddie Smith, and Chandler Massey are a few of the cast members that used social media to set the record straight in November. The show was going on an extended hiatus to save money.

NBC stands by Days

Days executive producer Ken Corday informed the cast before the hiatus that NBC would be renewing the show. However, there was no official word from the network on the future of the daytime derma until the Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour in January.

It was at the TCA that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, assured fans the network was not canceling the soap opera.

According to Deadline, NBC and Sony Pictures TV, which distributes Days, want to see the show continue for years.

The problem is the lackluster ratings and production costs don’t make it super profitable for Sony Pictures TV. Therefore, Sony had to find creative ways to keep producing the show, without it costing the company money.

NBC and Sony found a way to keep the show on the air through Summer 2021, and that is music to fan’s ears.

When does the production resume?

The renewal of Days of our Lives by NBC means the cast and crew will be returning to work.

Actor James Reynolds (Abe) used Instagram to let fans know the production hiatus is over as of Monday, at least for him. He will back on set then and is looking forward to seeing his colleagues.

Other Days cast members have not spoken out yet regarding their return to work. James’ post could mean the show is already back in production, and he is returning next week. It could mean Monday is the date production resumes.

Although Ken, did speak out regarding his happiness over the renewal news, the executive producer hasn’t discussed production resuming. Social media accounts for the daytime drama have not shared any new behind the scenes content since production halted.

NBC has given Days of our Lives the green light for Season 56. The new order means the soap opera will hit the iconic 4000th episode, which is an extraordinary milestone.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.