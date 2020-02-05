Days of our Lives: Alison Sweeney teases return as Sami Brady with behind the scenes photo

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Alison Sweeny is teasing her return to Days of our Lives with a behind the scenes photo of her as Sami Brady. News first broke in December that the actress was coming home to the NBC soap opera for another brief stint.

Fans will be waiting quite a while before Sami pops back up in Salem. The daytime drama films so far in advance, that even though Alison is filming now, she won’t appear on screen until summer.

Alison shares behind the scenes photo

The in-demand actress loves to share photos on social media of projects she is working on. Alison’s return to Days was no exception. She used Instagram to let fans know she is happy to be back on the NBC set, as well as give a shout out to the wardrobe department.

While promoting her Hallmark Christmas movie, Alison spilled to Home & Family hosts Cameron Mathison and Debra Matenopoulos that she was returning to Days of our Lives. Fans freaked out at the news Sami was coming home.

Alison didn’t reveal her airdate but did share viewers can expect to see her and Sami in August. The last time fans saw Sami was last summer when she returned to help her son, Will (Chandler Massey), who was suffering from a brain tumor and for Caroline’s (Peggy McCay) funeral.

Read More Days of our Lives alum Judi Evans’ son has passed away at age 23

What brings Sami back to Salem?

Details regarding what brings Sami back to Salem and Alison back to Days of our Lives are being kept under wraps. The NBC soap opera and actress are making fans wait until summer to learn what goes down.

Several people or reasons could cause Sami to return home. First and foremost is her son Will. He is in jail now for killing Adrienne (Judi Evans), but thanks to Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Will recently learned he is not responsible for his mother-in-law’s death. Sami could return to convince her son to tell the truth about the car accident.

Another possible reason for Sami to pop up back in Salem could have everything to do with Stefano (Stephen Nichols). The Phoenix is obsessed with Marlena (Deidre Hall), Sami’s mom. Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and Stefano are mid-plan to keep Marlena apart from her husband John (Drake Hogestyn). The plan, as well as Stefano’s true identity, would be a good reason for Sami’s return.

It is hard to determine this far out what storyline is the cause of Alison Sweeney returning to Days of our Lives as Sami Brady. The show films so far in advance, fans have no idea what stories will be playing out over the summer.

Whatever the reason Sami returns to Salem is, fans can agree it will be great to see and Alison on the show again.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.