Who won HOH Competition on Big Brother last night? Spoilers revealed

The houseguest who won the HOH Competition on Big Brother last night was revealed on the live feeds. The spoilers became available late Thursday evening, long after the August 1 episode had ended on CBS.

Sam Smith got evicted earlier in the night, leaving just 11 people competing for the $500,000 prize. Holly Allen had to sit it out because she was the Head of Household the previous week.

The live feeds turned back on roughly 80 minutes after the episode ended on the East Coast. It was then immediately obvious who had taken over the power in the house.

Who won HOH Competition on Big Brother last night?

When the live feeds came back on, subscribers found out that Jessica Milagros had won the HOH. This is the first time that she has won a competition this summer and it is really going to shake things up.

It’s unclear who Jessica is going to target for eviction, but she has been at odds with Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie this summer.

She may end up nominating them both. Does that then mean that Christie Murphy will play her secret power?

Make sure to vote on the Field Trip

America’s Vote is open to decide who participates in the Big Brother Field Trip.

Make sure to check out the specifics and place your vote on the houseguests you feel should have their game’s put at risk. Or maybe you want to vote for someone to have the chance at safety.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.