How does Christie’s Big Brother power work? Diamond Power of Veto details

Christie Murphy has a really nice Big Brother power that she can use this season. Due to winning the Panic Whacktivity Competition, Christie is in possession of a secret power within the house.

There has been a lot of debate in Facebook groups and on social media about what Christie can do with her power. It can be turned into a Diamond Power of Veto, but the twist is that she wouldn’t necessarily be in control of it.

When she is presented with the opportunity to use her power, Christie could create a very exciting Very Ceremony.

Christie’s Big Brother power rules

With her secret power, Christie Murphy can save a nominee from the block and give the POV winner the ability to name a replacement. It means that she might not be the one who gets to name the replacement.

An example to explain the power rules would be if Cliff Hogg won the Golden Power of Veto. Christie could then save someone from the block and give Cliff the chance to name a replacement.

If it is Christie who wins the Power of Veto, she could then save someone and choose the replacement. In that scenario, it becomes a true Diamond Power of Veto, allowing her to take away a lot of the power of the Head of Household.

Alternatively, there is a chance that Christie could get backdoored by her own power. If Cliff were to win the Veto and Christie allowed him to choose the replacement, he could then pick Christie as a nominee, despite any agreement they might have to protect her.

Have-Nots revealed

Producers have brought back the Have-Not feature to the game. The first Have-Not sufferers were revealed this week from within the BB21 cast.

