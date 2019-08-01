Big Brother recap: Who went home on Season 21, Episode 17?

The Big Brother recap for Season 21, Episode 17 covers a really intriguing Eviction Ceremony

During the last episode of the show, Nick Maccarone was shown winning the Power of Veto. He had been placed on the block with Sam Smith by Head of Household Holly Allen.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Holly went with Kathryn Dunn as the replacement nominee. Kathryn had volunteered to do it, but she put on a show for the CBS audience during the episode.

Heading into the Eviction Ceremony, the BB21 cast had to decide to send home either Sam or Kathryn. Sam had seemed destined to walk out the door, but could he shake things up?

Big Brother recap: Season 21, Episode 17

A lot of the episode was spent showing how there are cracks within the Six Shooters alliance. A number of them started distrusting each other, with Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie getting nervous.

Conspiring against Kathryn Dunn?

Would the vote shift? Kathryn saw that something might be going on, and it changed how she spoke during her speech at the end of the episode. Even if the vote didn’t shift this week, it seemed like this could be the final week of a strong Six Shooters alliance.

Eviction Ceremony

All of the potential voters were on one side of the result. By a vote of 9-0, Sam Smith was evicted from the Big Brother house. Nick Maccarone, Nicole Anthony, and Cliff Hogg even voted against him in order not to alienate themselves from the majority.

Still on the search for summer love? @TylerCrispen2 and @AngelaRummans2 are here to help with a few flirting tips that may help you catch eyes and grab hearts. ❤️ #BB21 pic.twitter.com/vEBqDYCqpA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2019

Big Brother Field Trip

Julie Chen revealed some specifics about how America’s Vote is going to play into the current season. There are a lot of twists and turns that could happen, but it is now up to America to decide who might get punished.

HOH Competition begins

The battle to decide the new Head of Household started as the episode came to an end, but they did not show much of it on CBS. The results will likely be revealed late Thursday night on the feeds. That’s an unfortunate close to the installment.

That brings an end to the Big Brother recap for Season 21, Episode 17. A lot could take place this week, so it’s time to get those live feeds up and running if you have them.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.