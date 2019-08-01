What is the Big Brother Field Trip twist? America’s Vote has arrived

The Big Brother Field Trip twist was finally revealed on Thursday night.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has hinted about what was to come, telling viewers for about a week that America’s Vote was about to return to the show. Now there is some information to go along with it.

For the next eight days, America gets to vote on three houseguests to send on a competition. The top three vote-getters will have to compete in it.

The winner of the Big Brother Field Trip will gain safety, the second-place person will get a punishment, and the loser will become the third nominee for the week.

Where do you vote on the Big Brother Field Trip?

Fans need to go to the CBS site for the show to take part in the first America’s Vote segment of the summer 2019 season.

Ready for your chance to impact the game? Vote to send a Houseguest on a field trip: https://t.co/zCegoX5wKt #BB21 pic.twitter.com/TbNdqeNo8a — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 2, 2019

This event is going to be an exciting twist, as it could be up to the fans to decide which three houseguests they dislike the most. As previously reported, a lot of fans want to see Christie Murphy, Jack Matthews, and Jackson Michie take part in it.

The challenge and America’s Vote won’t affect this next week, as the voting is going to be open for eight days. It means that a lot could take place in the BB21 house before the Big Brother Field Trip takes place.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.