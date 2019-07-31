Big Brother recap: Episode 16 revealed POV winner, final noms

The Big Brother recap from Episode 16 covers the Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony. The BB21 cast is down to just 12 people and the episode set up the final nominees from the week. Who would be targeted for eviction?

During the last episode of the show, Holly Allen was shown winning the Endurance Challenge. By doing so, she became the new Head of Household. Holly then nominated Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone for eviction.

The crux of the new episode was to cover everything after the Nomination Ceremony and all the way up to the final evictees being set for the week. Would Sam or Nick find a way to win the Power of Veto?

Big Brother recap: Episode 16

Diary Room sessions were shown for Sam, Nick, and Holly.

Sam and Nick spoke about needing to win the POV, while Holly appeared excited to send someone else home.

After that, Sam and Nick were shown debating who they should pick to play, as they only wanted to go up against people they could beat in the Veto Competition.

Picking POV players

Holly picked Tommy Bracco, Sam went with Cliff as his choice, and Nick picked Jessica Milagros. The roster was now set for the POV Competition, leaving Holly to select Jack Matthews as the host of the challenge.

Veto Competition time

Episode 16 jumped right to the Veto Competition, possibly hinting that a lot of drama could be coming later in the installment. The drama that came up was between the Six Shooters as they were having some trouble trusting each other.

There are definitely fractures in the alliance that could come up later.

The backyard was filled with sheep that had numbers on them. The goal of the challenge was to corral sheep that had numbers adding up to a preselected total. It was done head-to-head to eliminate houseguests along the way.

Nick beat Jessica in the first round. Holly then beat Sam in the second round. Tommy beat Cliff in the third round. When Nick beat Holly in round four, it set up Nick against Tommy to decide who would win the Power of Veto. Nick then won the POV.

Poison Ivy Treatment

Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy were shown during the next step of their Poison Ivy Punishment. They had to receive a treatment that covered them in calamine lotion.

It gets worse before it gets better, right? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/rjHUrSHxaS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2019

Veto Ceremony results

Nick Maccarone hosted the Veto Ceremony and took himself off the block. Holly Allen then had to name a replacement nominee and she went with Kathryn Dunn as a pawn. During the next episode, Sam or Kathryn is going home.

That brings an end to the Big Brother Episode 16 recap for Season 21. An Eviction Ceremony is coming up, but so is America’s Vote. It will be very interesting to see what the Big Brother Field Trip entails.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.