Big Brother America’s Vote: Field Trip twist could be intriguing

The Big Brother America’s Vote coming up this week could bring a lot of excitement to the show. The Field Trip twist is finally going to be revealed to fans of the show, giving them a chance to make a huge impact.

There are still more questions than answers about the Big Brother Field Trip, but everything should get answered soon. The assumption is that host Julie Chen Moonves is going to speak about it during the August 1 episode.

It’s possible that the fan voting opens up following the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony, with viewers getting a real shot at affecting how things play out next week.

What exactly is this Big Brother America’s Vote?

“You’ll get to impact the game America, by sending three houseguests on a field trip. A trip that will put one houseguest’s game on the line.”

As of Wednesday afternoon (July 31), the voting has not been opened up on the main site for the show. It’s possible that the narrator addresses it following the Wednesday night episode, but producers haven’t let the public in on that information yet.

Big Brother episodes upcoming

The next episode of the show is Wednesday night at 9/8c on CBS. That’s when producers will reveal who won the Power of Veto and whether or not they used it at the Veto Ceremony. By the end of the night, the final nominees for eviction will be set. The nominees for the week began as Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone.

On Thursday night at 9/8c, there is going to be a new Eviction Ceremony. This is where the fifth houseguest of the season will get evicted, sending one of the nominees home. It’s also the last eviction before the BB21 jury starts forming. That’s a big point of the season and something the final 11 houseguests will celebrate.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.